They collectively carried a total reward of Rs. 38 lakh on their head, officials said

All three Maoists cited several reasons for leaving the armed insurgency, police said

Listen to this article Three hardcore Maoists surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF in Maharashtra x 00:00

As many as three senior Maoist cadres surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police and the CRPF during a joint operation in Maharashtra, the officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They collectively carried a total reward of Rs. 38 lakh on their head, the officials said.

According to the police, they disillusioned by the violence and hollow ideology of Maoism and have now chosen to live a peaceful and dignified life. The surrender took place under the Maharashtra Government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, which has helped over 699 Maoists lay down their arms.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Vikram alias Mangalsingh alias Sandip Sahagu Tulavi, 40-year-old, former Deputy Commander of Company No. 10. He had been involved in the Maoist movement for over 20 years, holding various positions including Commander and Secretary of Company No. 01. Nilabai alias Anusaya Bandu Uike, 55-year-old, senior cadre who worked as a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) in Maad Division. She had been with the Maoist movement since 1988 and had a prominent role in several areas across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and Vasanti alias Surekha alias Dullo Raju Hidami, 36-year-old, female Maoist who had worked in various units including Company No. 10 and Battalion No. 02. She held the rank of Area Committee Member and Platoon Party Committee Member before her surrender.

All three Maoists cited several reasons for leaving the armed insurgency, the police said.

It said that they have stated reasons including continuous patrolling by Gadchiroli Police made it difficult for them to move freely in the forest. Senior Maoist cadres ignored the medical needs of the members and during encounters, male Maoists often fled, leaving female Maoists to face danger.

They told the police that the tribal people, who were suspected of being police informers, were killed without proof. There was widespread discrimination against women within the Maoist ranks and the money collected for the movement was misused by senior cadres for personal gain, not for the development of the people they claimed to serve.

The police further said that the the three Maoists have now chosen to join the mainstream and live a peaceful life, encouraged by the government’s rehabilitation program. Their surrender marks a significant step in curbing the Maoist insurgency in the region, and it reflects the growing disillusionment with the movement among its members.

"The Government of Maharashtra has implemented the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy since 2005, providing an opportunity for Maoists to return to society and lead a dignified life. This program has proven successful in encouraging several Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream," the police said in an official statement.