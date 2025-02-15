Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman her brother in law killed after being hit by ambulance in Maharashtras Latur

Woman, her brother-in-law killed after being hit by ambulance in Maharashtra's Latur

Updated on: 15 February,2025 07:21 PM IST  |  Latur (Maharashtra)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place between Hadolti and Valsangi villages at 7pm on Friday, police said

Woman, her brother-in-law killed after being hit by ambulance in Maharashtra's Latur

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Woman, her brother-in-law killed after being hit by ambulance in Maharashtra's Latur
x
00:00

A woman and her 70-year-old brother-in-law was killed after allegedly being hit by ambulance in Latur district of Maharashtra, the officials said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


According to the police, two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a speeding ambulance in Latur city.


The incident took place between Hadolti and Valsangi villages at 7pm on Friday, Inspector BD Bhusnure said.


"Chhaya Manohar Gurme (55) and her brother-in-law Baburao Gumre (70) were crossing the road when they were hit by a speeding ambulance going from Hadolti to Shirur Tajband," he said, as per the PTI.

"Chhaya Gurme died on the spot, while Baburao Gurme succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least two persons died after a truck fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The truck was on its way from Basawakalyan when the accident took place at 5:30pm on Friday in Nilanga on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway, he said.

"After the truck fell into the pit, the impact caused the iron items in the carrier to crash into the driver's cabin, killing Prashant Kashinath Chintamani (29) and Ashok Vaijnath Chintamani (35). One person sustained grievous injuries," the Nilanga police station official said.

Four killed, 6 injured as van carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh rams into truck in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum (49) and his wife Jasuba (47), both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi (32) and Ramesh Goswami (47), the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur Accident Crime News Ambulance maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK