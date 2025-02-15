The incident took place between Hadolti and Valsangi villages at 7pm on Friday, police said

A woman and her 70-year-old brother-in-law was killed after allegedly being hit by ambulance in Latur district of Maharashtra, the officials said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a speeding ambulance in Latur city.

The incident took place between Hadolti and Valsangi villages at 7pm on Friday, Inspector BD Bhusnure said.

"Chhaya Manohar Gurme (55) and her brother-in-law Baburao Gumre (70) were crossing the road when they were hit by a speeding ambulance going from Hadolti to Shirur Tajband," he said, as per the PTI.

"Chhaya Gurme died on the spot, while Baburao Gurme succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least two persons died after a truck fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The truck was on its way from Basawakalyan when the accident took place at 5:30pm on Friday in Nilanga on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway, he said.

"After the truck fell into the pit, the impact caused the iron items in the carrier to crash into the driver's cabin, killing Prashant Kashinath Chintamani (29) and Ashok Vaijnath Chintamani (35). One person sustained grievous injuries," the Nilanga police station official said.

Four killed, 6 injured as van carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh rams into truck in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum (49) and his wife Jasuba (47), both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi (32) and Ramesh Goswami (47), the news agency reported.

