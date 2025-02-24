Police had initially registered a case of accidental death on February 19, but the postmortem report and questioning of relatives revealed a different story

An official on Sunday said that the police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, who was in a relationship with a man, with the help of her 17-year-old daughter in Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

The teenager who helped her mother in the crime has been sent to a remand home.

Police had initially registered a case of accidental death on February 19, but the postmortem report and questioning of relatives revealed a different story, an official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

The woman, a resident of Nalasopara, was arrested on Friday after police registered an FIR for murder.

"The woman was angry over the pregnancy of her 20-year-old daughter. She and her teenage daughter beat her on the face and held her hands. Her sibling bit her hands while the woman strangled her using a lace," police said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

Police are investigating further.

Man attacked, stabbed to death in Nanded district; 10 held

A 21-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death by parents and relatives of a woman who accused him of stalking her in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the attack that took place in Hadgaon town of the district on Friday evening, an official said.

He said the accused kicked and beat up the victim, Sheikh Arafat, with sticks near his house before stabbing him to death, reported PTI.

They also beat up Arafat's mother, who came to his rescue during the attack, he added.

The official said the accused, including the parents and relatives of a woman in the locality, claimed that the victim harassed and stalked her, reported PTI.

"The Hadgaon police arrested 10 people on Friday night, and a murder case has been registered against them," he said.

Man murders cousin in Kalyan over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A man allegedly murdered his cousin in Kalyan East in Thane district over a land dispute, a police official said.

Ramsagar Dubey shot at and stabbed Ranjit Dubey, resulting in the latter's death on the spot, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

(With inputs from PTI)