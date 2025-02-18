The accused, who lived at a village in Manor, had divorced his wife and got into a relationship with the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Nallasopara in the Vasai area of the district, the official from Manor police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar crime: Man held for killing paramour after dispute x 00:00

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his paramour after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who lived at a village in Manor, had divorced his wife and got into a relationship with the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Nallasopara in the Vasai area of the district, the official from Manor police station said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

On Sunday afternoon, the victim came to the man's house and questioned him over his alleged affair with another woman.

The victim told the man that she would complain against him to the police, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

This led to a wordy duel between the two following which the accused allegedly beat up the victim and attacked her with a marble tile, he said.

Some people later rushed the victim to a hospital where she was declared dead, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident, police initiated a probe and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested on Monday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the police said.

Palghar man wanted for 2019 murder held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order

A man wanted in a 2019 murder case in Nalasopara in Palghar district was nabbed from neighbouring Karnataka after police tracked an order he placed on an e-commerce site, reported PTI.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a bar altercation in March 2019, leading to a case against five persons for murder, use of dangerous weapons and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

While four of the accused, Abhishek Raviprakash Pandey, Sagar Ajay Rajoria, Rohit Amarnath Dubey and Saurabh Jayshankar Pandey were held at the time, the fifth accused Babu alias Rakshit Vasudev Pujari absconded, reported PTI.

A team of Crime Unit II under senior inspector Samir Ahirrao recently managed to trace Pujari's family in Karnataka and found out they were in touch with a man in Ballehunur in Chikmagalur there, the official said, reported PTI.

"We also traced a mobile number linked to the same person. This number was also linked to a bank account, which we found belonged to Pujari's father. After Pujari placed an order on an e-commerce platform, we tracked the delivery location and arrested him from Chikmagalur," the official said.

Pujari was held on February 13, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal. He was brought to Vasai on transit remand and handed over to the Tulinj police station for further action, Ballal said.

(With inputs from PTI)