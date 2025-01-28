Breaking News
Updated on: 28 January,2025 01:26 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

The Palghar murder accused, Jawad Jabbar Sayyed (46), who had concealed his identity to evade arrest, was apprehended from Unnao in UP on January 25

The officials on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra police with the help of Uttar Pradesh STF have arrested a man accused of murdering his wife here in 2011 and absconding for the last 14 years, reported news agency PTI.


The Palghar murder accused, Jawad Jabbar Sayyed (46), who had concealed his identity to evade arrest, was apprehended from Unnao in UP on January 25, they said, reported PTI.


The victim, Rihana (35), resided in the Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district along with her second husband Sayyed, and a son and two daughters from her first marriage, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's (MBVV) Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said, reported PTI.


Her other elder son, Mohammad Harul Anwar Khan, from his first marriage, lived separately in Nallasopara and used to work in a zari unit.

He used to come intermittently to meet his mother and siblings which Sayyed did not like, and this would lead to frequent quarrels between the victim and the Palghar murder accused, the official said, reported PTI.

On May 22, 2011, Khan stayed with his mother and siblings at her house and the accused was not happy with it.

This again led to a fight between the victim and the accused, the police said.

The accused allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a huge stone shortly after midnight on May 24, 2011, and fled, the official said.

The Nallasopara police then registered an FIR against the accused on charges of murder, but he remained untraceable, reported PTI.

Recently, the police here got a tip that the accused was staying in Unnao near Lucknow by hiding his identity, the official said.

The MBVV police with the help of the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow laid a trap and traced the accused to a village in Unnao, he said.

The accused was arrested on January 25 and the MBVV police subsequently got his transit remand from a court in Lucknow, the official said.

24-year-old man killed in Nagpur over past enmity; four booked

A 24-year-old man, who was involved in a murder when he was a minor, was killed by four persons in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said, reported PTI.

Harsh Raju Shende was fatally attacked with sharp weapons near Prajapati Nagar Metro station, he said.

Police have registered a case and identified two of the alleged attackers as Saurabh Borkar and Durgesh Larokar, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

