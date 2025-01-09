The driver of the speeding car lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into the nullah, sources said

The car that fell into the nullah. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Speeding car falls into 20-foot-deep nullah in Vasai, operations underway x 00:00

A speeding car on Thursday fell into a 20-foot deep nullah in Vasai area of Palghar district of Maharashtra, the officials said, adding that the operations were underway to pull out the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that the incident took place in the Madhuban area of Vasai East at around 6 pm on Thursday.

Preliminary information suggests that the driver of the speeding car lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into the nullah, they said.

Sources further said that there was no loss of life in the accident but the car driver sustained minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In a shocking incident, a car plunged into a 20-foot-deep nullah (drainage channel) in Vasai’s Madhuban after a drunk driver allegedly veered off the road.



Via: @DiwakarSharmaa #CarAccident #Vasai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/u5Trbca3Hp — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 9, 2025

The identity of the car driver has not yet been established, and the police are investigating the matter.

Further details will be updated.