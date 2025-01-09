The video of the incident has surfaced online in which people can be seen witnessing the incident and later overpowering the suspect

In a shocking incident, a woman was killed in broad daylight after her colleague allegedly attacked her with sharp weapon in Maharashtra's Pune and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video of the incident has also surfaced online in which people can be seen witnessing the incident and later overpowering the suspect.

According to the police, the deceased, a 28-year-old woman, working with a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Pune died after her male colleague allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon on Tuesday evening.

In the video, the attacker and her colleague can be seen casually walking around her while she is deeply in pain after being attack.

The video of the attack surfaced on social media platforms and has gone viral.

The video also shows huge crowds gathered while the suspect can be seen talking on the phone as the woman lies on the ground in a pool of blood.

Several people later are seen cornering the suspect and beating him to overpower him, the video shows.

He was later handed over to the police.

In Pune, a 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp weapon by her male colleague.

According to the accused, the victim had borrowed money from him but was unable to repay it. #Pune #Crime #Breaking pic.twitter.com/RCDo4dDXS1 — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 9, 2025

The attack took place in the parking space of the firm - WNS, located in Yerwada area of the city, the police said, as per the PTI.

The victim was later identified as Shubhada Kodare, while the accused was Krishna Kanoja, who worked in the accounts section of the firm, an official said.

"As per the primary information, the suspect allegedly attacked Kodare on her right elbow with a sharp weapon around 6 pm in the parking lot of the firm. It was found that the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money borrowing issue," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, according to the PTI.

The woman was bleeding profusely and was later rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

The suspect, Krishna Kanoja, was detained by the police and based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's sister, a case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)