Ronaldo nets winner for Al-Nassr v Al-Rayyan

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal on Monday. Pic/Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal as Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia defeated Al-Rayyan of Qatar 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Al-Nassr’s opening 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta of Iraq two weeks ago because of a viral infection. On Monday, he had a goal ruled out for offside, but his shot into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining in Riyadh proved to be decisive.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane headed home for Al-Nassr just before the break and the points seemed secure when Ronaldo added a second.

Al-Rayyan came back in the game three minutes from the end when Roger Guedes scored from close range. Al-Nassr, seeking a first Asian title, hung on, however.

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal of the season as Al-Ahli won at Al-Wasl 2-0 for a second straight win.

