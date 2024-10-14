Breaking News
England crush Scotland to close in on semis

England crush Scotland to close in on semis

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Sharjah
PTI |

Sophie Ecclestone (2-13 from four overs) was the most successful bowler for England. Even as Sarah Bryce (27 off 31 balls) and Kathryn Bryce (33 off 28 balls) played handy cameos, it was never going to be enough for the tournament debutants

England crush Scotland to close in on semis

Maia Bouchier (right) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge after England’s win. Pic/Getty Images

England signalled their intentions with a 10-wicket mauling of Scotland to jump to the top of their group and brighten prospects of making the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.


Opting to bat first, Scotland were restricted to a modest 109-6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, England openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge came out all guns blazing and completed the chase in just 10 overs while jacking up the team’s Net Run Rate with a brilliant Powerplay.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda


Bouchier, who started the innings with a flurry of boundaries and also got a life early on, remained not out on 62 off 34 balls, while Wyatt-Hodge was unbeaten on 51 from 26 deliveries on a surface that played much better than a typical Sharjah wicket.

Sophie Ecclestone (2-13 from four overs) was the most successful bowler for England. Even as Sarah Bryce (27 off 31 balls) and Kathryn Bryce (33 off 28 balls) played handy cameos, it was never going to be enough for the tournament debutants.

England, who were on third spot before the start of the match, needed to chase the target in 11.5 or fewer overs to take their Net Run Rate ahead of South Africa’s and in 9.3 or fewer overs to go past West Indies’ NRR.

Brief scores
Scotland 109-6 in 20 overs (K Bryce 33; S Ecclestone 2-13) lost to England 113-0 in 10 overs (M Bouchier 62*, D Wyatt-Hodge 51*) by 10 wkts

