‘Stokes may return for 2nd Test’: Pope

Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes looks to be ready to make a return to the team for the second Test against Pakistan.

Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first Test in Multan, which was sealed on Friday, after failing to recover from a torn hamstring sustained in August.

Talking after the match to British broadcaster Sky Sports, Ollie Pope — who stood in again as captain for Stokes — discussed which players were likely to be in contention for the second Test starting Tuesday back in Multan and said Stokes “is looking to come back.”

When asked specifically if Stokes will play in the second test, Pope smiled and said sheepishly: “I’m actually not 100%. He’s been training really well this week. He’s as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed he’s all good.”

Stokes missed the entire Test series when England beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in August and September.

