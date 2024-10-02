Robin Peterson: 'Having Ben Stokes in any dressing room in the world is great'

MI Cape Town’s major signings for this season ahead of the auction included England Test captain Ben Stokes and speed merchant Trent Boult

MI Cape Town head coach Robbie Peterson was happy with the three picks that MI Cape Town made at the auction on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 season. Peterson said the team mainly wanted to add a few experienced heads who could also provide leadership. MI Cape Town bought three South Africa internationals in Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram and Dane Piedt and the promising Tristan Luus as the rookie pick.

Speaking about the acquisitions, Peterson said, “Reeza Hendricks adds a lot to the group in terms of his skill. He is an international, quality cricketer with lots of experience at the top of the order. Colin Ingram’s career speaks for itself. He has always done well in South African T20 cricket.”

MI Cape Town’s major signings for this season ahead of the auction included England Test captain Ben Stokes and speed merchant Trent Boult. Peterson felt Stokes would be a big hit among the fans, while Boult will bring his knowledge of winning T20 leagues in various countries.

“Having Ben Stokes in any dressing room in the world is great. He will have a lot of influence in the dressing room. He is the type of player Cape Townians flock to watch. We very excited to have him. Boulty is a legend. He comes with a lot of pedigree. Wherever he goes, he seems to win titles. We have a history of working together in MI New York.”

Peterson placed his faith in the players retained by the franchise and emphasised the importance of continuity. “We have shown a lot of faith in the guys we have retained. We want them around. We’re just happy we retained them and added a few pieces around them to make it successful.

