Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is clean bowled by England's Brydon Carse during the fourth day of the opening Test (Pic: AFP)

England's bowlers, led by spinner Jack Leach, tore through Pakistan to secure victory in the PAK vs ENG 1st Test in Multan on Friday after a record partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root turned the match on its head.

In the ongoing WTC cycle, Pakistan has contested eight Test matches, securing just two victories and suffering six losses. Moreover, they have incurred a deduction of eight points for slow over rates in the current WTC 2023-25 points table.

As a result, they now sit at ninth spot in the WTC 2023-25 points table, trailing behind the West Indies, who possess a percentage of points (PCT) of 18.52%. In contrast, England ranks fourth spot with a PCT of 45.59%. Their slow over-rate during the 2023–25 WTC has cost them 19 points, without this penalty, their PCT would have been 54.90%.

Current WTC 2023-25 standings after England's win over Pakistan on Friday (Pic: ICC)

England's attack in PAK vs ENG 1st Test made short work of the last four Pakistan batters on Day 5, dismissing the hosts for 200 to win by an innings and 47 runs and draw first blood in the three-match series.

Leach led the England attack with 4-30 ending Pakistan's only meaningful partnership on the fifth day when he dislodged Salman Agha for a fighting 63. Pakistan were in danger of losing the match a day earlier when Salman and Aamer Jamal came together with the score on 82-6. But the duo saw out the remainder of play and made England wait another 12 overs on the final day before Leach struck to open the floodgates.

Also Read: Pakistan become first Test team to lose by an innings after scoring over 500

Leach took a smart return catch to get Shaheen Shah Afridi for ten and then had Naseem Shah stumped for six, wrapping up Pakistan's second innings. Last man Abrar Ahmed was unable to bat after being taken to hospital with a high fever. Pakistan's collapse marked a quick turnaround to the match after a flat Multan stadium pitch saw 1,379 runs scored for the loss of just 17 wickets.

Brook smashed 317 and Root a record-setting 262 in England's mammoth 823-7 declared, giving the visitors a 267-run lead. Their 454, England's highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Test cricket, gave the visitors an improbable advantage after Pakistan's impressive 556 first-innings total. But by close of play on the fourth day on a lifeless pitch, England had posted the fourth-highest Test innings total of 823-7 and taken total control of the match with the hosts teetering at 152-6.

Along the way, Root became the highest run scorer for England in Test history. Pakistan captain Shan Masood has now six consecutive defeats since being appointed skipper last year, including three in Australia and two at home at the hands of Bangladesh. The hosts have gone 11 Tests without a win on home grounds, their last win against South Africa came in February 2021. The second Test starts at the same venue from Tuesday while the third is in Rawalpindi from October 24.

