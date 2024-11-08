Ruud is too good!

Man Utd goalie Andre Onana hails interim manager Van Nistelrooy after 2-0 win over PAOK; says players want him to stay, but will respect club’s call

Ruud van Nistelrooy. Pics/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said that players want interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay with the club ahead of the arrival of long-term boss Ruben Amorium.

Van Nistelrooy was given the interim charge of the team following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and under his rein United are unbeaten in the last three games including their first win in Europe in a year as United defeated PAOK 2-0 at Old Trafford in Europa League on Friday.

Andre Onana

However, Van Nistelrooy’s short-stint will only last till Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at home with a new manager set to join the side.

Meanwhile, United players want the former club striker Van Nistelrooy to remain part of the club’s restructured management team. “100%. He’s a very good guy, a very good coach. He has so much experience and he advises us a lot,” Onana told TNT Sports.

“It’s fantastic wwhat he’s doing and the players are happy. But at the end of the day, it’s not something we can decide. The club make the decision and we have to accept it,” he added.

Europa League: Galatasaray down Spurs

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham to move top of the table with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul on Thursday. The Turkish champions have 10 points from four games and have all but secured qualification for at least the knock-out play-off round, while Spurs sit in fifth place after losing their 100-percent record.

Galatasaray took an early lead when Yunus Akgun smashed a sensational long-range volley into the top corner of the net in the sixth minute.

