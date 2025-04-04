His tweet comes in the wake of back-to-back late-night sessions in both Houses of Parliament, where the Waqf Amendment Bill was discussed and passed

Milind Deora. Pic/X

Listen to this article "Democracy in action": Milind Deora highlights parliament’s late-night efforts in passing Waqf Amendment Bill x 00:00

Hours after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora highlighted the rigorous schedule of parliamentary proceedings, emphasising the dedication of lawmakers in passing crucial legislation.

“For those who say MPs don’t work—just yesterday (or today), Rajya Sabha sat till 4 AM to pass two historic laws & the night before, Lok Sabha debated & legislated until 3 AM. I slept at 5 AM & was up at 7:45 AM to fly back to Mumbai for an important meeting. Democracy in action! #Parliament,” he said in a post on X.

Democracy in action!… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) April 4, 2025

His tweet comes in the wake of back-to-back late-night sessions in both Houses of Parliament, where the Waqf Amendment Bill was discussed and passed. The Rajya Sabha’s session stretched till 4 AM, while the Lok Sabha debated legislation until 3 AM the previous night.

Parliament passes Waqf Amendment Bill

Parliament early Friday passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday approved the Bill after over a 12-hour debate.

In Rajya Sabha, the Bill got 128 votes in its favour and 95 against after all the amendments moved by the opposition were rejected.

In the lower house, the bill was supported by 288 MPs while 232 voted against it.

Participating in a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill was brought with a number of amendments based on suggestions given by various stakeholders.

"The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular," the minister said, explaining the inclusion of non-Muslims on the board.

He, however, said the number of non-Muslims has been restricted to only four out of 22.

Rijiju also alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties, and not the BJP, were trying to scare Muslims with the Waqf Bill.

"You (opposition) are pushing Muslims out of the mainstream," he added.

He said for 60 years, the Congress and others ruled the country, but did not do much for Muslims and the community continues to live in poverty.

"Muslims are poor, who is responsible? You (Congress) are. Modi is now leading the government to uplift them," the minister said.

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

A centralised portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency.

The Bill proposes that practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to the Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules.

It stipulates that women must receive their inheritance before the Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

The Bill proposes that an officer above the rank of collector investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

It also proposes that non-Muslim members be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.

(With inputs from Agencies)