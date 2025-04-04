Muslims will hugely benefit from Waqf Amendment Bill, says Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate; the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024' has also been passed in the Parliament

Terming the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament "historic," Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Friday said that Muslims will hugely benefit from the Waqf Amendment Bill, reported news agency ANI.

"Today is a historic day for minorities. Muslims were just being used for vote banks and were kept away from development...Muslims will hugely benefit from the Waqf Amendment Bill. Shiv Sena (UBT) is against Hindus. They did a lot of politics on the Waqf Amendment Bill; they are not just against Hindus but also Muslims," Milind Deora said, reported ANI.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024' has also been passed in the Parliament. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it would benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour-long debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated in the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill, reported ANI.

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With inputs from ANI)