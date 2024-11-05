Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bruno apologises to sacked Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Ten Hag won two trophies in his two full seasons in charge, but departed with United 14th in the Premier League and without a win in their opening three Europa League games of the campaign

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he called Erik ten Hag to apologise on behalf of the players after the Dutchman was sacked as manager this week. 


Ten Hag won two trophies in his two full seasons in charge, but departed with United 14th in the Premier League and without a win in their opening three Europa League games of the campaign. 


Fernandes was handed the armband by the former Ajax boss and said the players had to take responsibility for his dismissal. “Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself. It is because the team are not doing so well,” Fernandes told Sky Sports, after scoring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea. 

“It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager and apologised to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible. I normally score a lot of goals but I always gave 100 per cent. He is aware of that,” he remarked. 

Fernandes also scored twice in a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester to reach the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek, little over 48 hours after Ten Hag was replaced by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. “In midweek the goals went in. I said to some friends everything will come to us and people will say we wanted the manager to be sacked,” added Fernandes. 

