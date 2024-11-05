India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was close after the first two segments

India Seniors signed off with a silver medal as they went down 165-258 to USA in the final of the 16th World Bridge Olympiad here.

The Indian team comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.

