Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
PTI |

Top

In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was close after the first two segments

India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad
x
00:00

India Seniors signed off with a silver medal as they went down 165-258 to USA in the final of the 16th World Bridge Olympiad here.


Also Read: Gauff beats Pegula; Swiatek prevails in her first match after two months


The Indian team comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.


In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was close after the first two segments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india argentina sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK