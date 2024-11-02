Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India Seniors in World Bridge Olympiad finals

India Seniors in World Bridge Olympiad finals

Updated on: 02 November,2024 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Arvind Vaidya | sports@mid-day.com

Indians to meet USA in title clash being held in Buenos Aires

India Seniors in World Bridge Olympiad finals

The Indian team. Pic/X/@Media_SAI

Listen to this article
India Seniors in World Bridge Olympiad finals
x
00:00

India Seniors (Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Pranab Bardhan, Badal Das, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka) beat Sweden by 66 IMPs on Friday in the World Bridge Olympiad semi-finals in Buenos Aires, Argentina and will take on USA in the final starting on Saturday.


It will be a historic first for Indian bridge if the team defeats USA to clinch the title.


Sweden showed some signs of a fightback at the halfway mark but the Indians proved too good for the Swedish seniors and Sweden conceded defeat without playing the last segment.


Earlier, India trounced Canada in the quarter-finals after thrashing Scotland in the pre-quarters.

