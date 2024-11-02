India strike early after taking slender lead against New Zealand at tea

India took a lead of 28 runs after Shubman Gill (90) missed his century and Ajaz Patel (5/103) found his mojo to claim another five-for

From 180 for five, India folded for 263 with Gill falling short of his landmark while others continued to disappoint (Pic: AFP)

Akash Deep made an early breakthrough after India fought hard to take a slender first-innings lead against New Zealand, with the visitors reaching 26/1 at tea on the second day of the final Test here on Saturday.

New Zealand trail India be two runs.

India, who folded for 263 in reply to New Zealand's 235, took a lead of 28 runs after Shubman Gill (90) missed his century and Ajaz Patel (5/103) found his mojo to claim another five-for.

Akash provided a rare sight of a pacer disturbing a batter's furniture on a turning track when he dismantled Tom Latham's (1) off and middle stumps in the first over.

But Will Young (8 not out) and Devon Conway (15 not out) did well to thwart India's challenge and ensure no further damage was caused.

Earlier, India's remarkable progress given the plight of their batting took a severe blow with the exit of Rishabh Pant (60) towards the end of the morning session, as its effects were felt acutely when play resumed post lunch.

From Pant's dismissal in the 38th over to India eventually folding in the 60th, the team managed eight fours and two sixes ¿ the wicketkeeper-batter alone hit that many during his brisk half-century earlier.

Patel, finding the right length, reaped rewards as the Kiwi spinner claimed another five-for at the Wankhede Stadium, following up his world record 10/119 in the first innings of the 2021 Test here.

From 180 for five, India folded for 263 with Gill falling short of his landmark while others continued to disappoint.

Perhaps, there was no greater disappointment than to see Sarfaraz Khan looking like a fish out of water during his four-ball struggle, failing to open his account at his home turf where at times he has plundered runs for fun.

Sarfaraz failed to read the length of his first ball and went for a mighty sweep against Patel in his pomp, but was beaten by the bounce and turn on the next. He might have fallen on the third ball when it bounced off his glove but there was no silly point.

But he had to walk back when the bounce and turn had the ball settling in 'keeper Tom Blundell's gloves after kissing the shoulder of his bat.

Gill, who showed no flaws in his 146-ball stay with seven fours and a six ¿ longest for any batter in this Test ¿ was also among Patel's victims on the day as the Mumbai-origin Kiwi spinner had him caught at the first slip after a fine knock.

Ravindra Jadeja (14) too was caught at first slip, albeit off Glenn Phillips, as Washington Sundar waged a lone battle among the three all-rounders scoring a brisk 36-ball 38 not out with four boundaries and two sixes.

(With agency inputs)