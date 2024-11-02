Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Patels fifer turns the tide as New Zealand restrict hosts India to 263

Patel's fifer turns the tide as New Zealand restrict hosts India to 263

Updated on: 02 November,2024 01:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

New Zealand were guilty of dropping a couple of catches but Ish Sodhi found the breakthrough for the tourists when he trapped Pant leg before in the 38th over

Patel's fifer turns the tide as New Zealand restrict hosts India to 263

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Patel's fifer turns the tide as New Zealand restrict hosts India to 263
x
00:00

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (5/103) grabbed five wickets to help New Zealand dismiss India for 263 as the hosts took a slender 28-run first-innings lead in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test on Saturday.


Resuming at their overnight score of 86/4, Rishabh Pant (60) played a counter-attacking innings and raced to his fifty, while Shubman Gill (90) missed out on a hundred by 10 runs.


New Zealand were guilty of dropping a couple of catches but Ish Sodhi found the breakthrough for the tourists when he trapped Pant leg before in the 38th over.


Also Read: Ball boys keep cool as Ind-Nz battle it out amid Wankhede's sweltering heat

Pant's wicket slowed India's momentum even as Gill continued to erase the deficit.

Patel, who picked two wickets on the opening day, added to his tally by claiming Gill, Sarfaraz Khan and R Ashwin.

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Brief Scores

New Zealand 1st inning 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81)

India 1st innings: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103) 

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ajaz Patel India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK