India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Will Somerville (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second Test (Pic: AFP)

India's recent performances in Test cricket have been disappointing, culminating in a rare series defeat against New Zealand in their own backyard.

In the Pune Test, India succumbed to a 113-run loss, adding to the woes of an already dismal campaign that began in Bengaluru, where they were shockingly bowled out for just 46 runs in their first innings, ultimately losing the match by 8 wickets.

With the series currently favouring the Black Caps at 2-0, India find itself in a precarious situation.

The first day of the final Test, which began on Friday, painted a similar picture, if not completely. India, despite having the upper hand, lost three wickets in the last ten minutes to finish the opening day at 86-4. Among the three sent back was Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), who was bowled by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (2-33) while playing the reverse sweep with a couple of overs left in the day.

A defeat, hence, would mark the first time India have been whitewashed at home in a Test series since the 1999-2000 season. The stakes are high, and the pressure is mounting as India seeks to avoid an ignominious conclusion to this series and restore its reputation on the international stage.

Throwback to India vs New Zealand Test series, 2021

The last Test match India played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was held between December 3 and 6 in 2021, where the India triumphed over New Zealand by a staggering 372 runs.

The match was the second in a two-match IND vs NZ series, following a draw in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, India was determined to secure a decisive victory.

Winning the toss, India opted to bat first, setting a strong foundation for their innings. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill provided an impressive start, with Agarwal scoring a commendable 150 runs and Gill contributing 44.

The team concluded their first innings at a total of 325 runs. A remarkable highlight of this innings was the outstanding performance by New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel, who etched his name in history by claiming all ten wickets, finishing with remarkable figures of 10 for 119.

In reply, New Zealand faced a daunting challenge and faltered in their first innings, managing a mere 62 runs. The Indian bowlers showcased their dominance, with Ravi Ashwin leading the charge, taking 4 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj supported him well with three wickets. With a commanding lead of 263 runs, India declared their second innings at 276 for 7, setting an imposing target of 540 runs for the visitors.

In their final innings, New Zealand struggled against the relentless Indian attack and was eventually bowled out for 167 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls emerged as the only notable scorers for the Kiwis, with 60 and 44 runs, respectively. Despite their efforts, the challenge proved too great, and India secured a resounding victory by 372 runs.