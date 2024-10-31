United hit high five in life post-Ten Hag era

A United legend as a player, Van Nistelrooy was thrust into the role of interim manager after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday following a dreadful start to the season

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates his goal v Leicester on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a winning start to his caretaker spell in charge of Manchester United to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday as Leicester were beaten 5-2 at Old Trafford Arsenal and Liverpool were among the other sides to book their place in the last eight, but Chelsea were beaten 2-0 at Newcastle.

A United legend as a player, Van Nistelrooy was thrust into the role of interim manager after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday following a dreadful start to the season.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim will reportedly take over as boss during the international break in November. Casemiro’s stunning effort into the top corner opened the scoring before Alejandro Garnacho swept home Diogo Dalot’s cross for 2-0. Bilal El Khannoussi pulled a goal back for the Foxes before Bruno Fernandes’ deflected free-kick made it 3-1 for United. Casemiro then slammed home his third goal in two games for 4-1. Conor Coady scored another for Leicester after which Fernandes fire home for 5-2.

