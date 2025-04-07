The woman took the extreme step at her mother's house in Shastri Nagar, Kalina, on Sunday evening. An officer from Vakola Police Station said the woman was staying with her mother at the time. The police have registered an ADR and initiated an investigation into the circumstances behind the death

In a tragic incident reported from Mumbai's Santacruz East, a 29-year-old woman allegedly ended her life barely two months after getting married. The woman took the extreme step at her mother's residence in Shastri Nagar, Kalina, on Sunday evening, according to PTI.

An officer from Vakola Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the case falls, confirmed the incident, stating that the woman was staying with her mother at the time. “She had been married just two months ago and was currently residing at her maternal home,” the officer said. “She was alone at the time of the incident, as her mother had stepped out to visit a nearby temple. Upon returning home later that night, her mother found her dead.”

No suicide note was discovered at the scene, and the reasons behind the woman's drastic action remain unclear at this stage. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have commenced further investigations into the matter. Statements from the family and close associates are likely to be recorded in the coming days to better understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Neighbours and local residents were left shocked by the news, describing the woman as a soft-spoken and reserved individual. “She mostly kept to herself, but seemed perfectly fine the last few times we saw her,” said a woman from the same building.

Elderly woman found dead with burn wounds in flat in Pune

A 76-year-old woman was found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented apartment in Pune on Monday morning, police said, according to PTI.

The woman lived alone in a one-room-kitchen apartment in the Guru Ganesh Nagar locality of Kothrud, an officer said.

"We received information about the woman around 8.30 am. A police team and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival," he added, according to PTI.

Police suspect that the death was accidental, and the woman may have come in contact with fire while lighting a lamp, reported PTI.

The officer said, "The body has been sent for autopsy, and further details are awaited."

18-year-old dies by suicide after fight with girlfriend in Thane

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday, according to PTI.

The incident took place at Amrut Nagar in the Mumbra area on Friday.

The man was speaking to his girlfriend on a mobile phone when they both had a fight. He then allegedly took the extreme step in his house, an officer from Mumbra Police Station said, according to PTI.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)