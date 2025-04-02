Zana Sethia, a third-year B Com student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening, an official said

The police on Wednesday said that a 20-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping off a 14-storey building in the Dadar area in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Zana Sethia, a third-year B Com student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

She lived with her parents on the eighth floor of the same building, he said.

On Tuesday evening, Sethia and two of her friends who visited her frequently went to the terrace, and suddenly she jumped off before the other two could do anything, the official said. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, reported PTI.

No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said, reported PTI.

According to her friends, she was suffering from depression after a failed love affair.

An 'accidental death report' was registered at Matunga police station and a probe was underway.

Elderly woman found dead with burn wounds in flat in Pune

In another incident, a 76-year-old woman was found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented apartment in Pune on Monday morning, police said, reported PTI.

The woman lived alone in a one-room-kitchen apartment in the Guru Ganesh Nagar locality of Kothrud, an official said.

"We received information about the woman around 8.30 am. A police team and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival," he said, reported PTI.

Police suspect that the death was accidental, and the woman may have come in contact with fire while lighting a lamp, reported PTI.

The official said, "The body has been sent for autopsy, and further details are awaited."

18-year-old ends life after fight with girlfriend in Thane

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Amrut Nagar in the Mumbra area on Friday.

The man was speaking to his girlfriend on a mobile phone when they both had a fight. He then allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Mumbra police station said, reported PTI.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)