Mumbai: 22-year-old bank employee dies by suicide in Powai

Mumbai: 22-year-old bank employee dies by suicide in Powai

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan

On Thursday evening, the man, living in Powai area of Mumbai, had locked his room from inside. His roommate found something amiss and alerted some locals, following which they broke the door and saw the man in an unconscious state

Mumbai: 22-year-old bank employee dies by suicide in Powai

A 22-year-old Ahmednagar man, who was employed at a private bank, died by suicide on Thursday in Chaitanya Nagar of Powai. The Powai Police have registered the death case and initiated an investigation into it.


The victim was staying as a paying guest in Chaitanya Nagar. According to the police, he had been facing financial difficulties and had reached out to his friends seeking help. The man died by suicide in the evening when he was alone in his room. His roommate felt something amiss when the door was found locked from the inside.


He then informed some locals who forced the door open and saw the man in an unconscious state. He was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival. Following this, the Powai Police began their investigation into case.


