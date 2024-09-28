The police confiscated two country-made pistols along with four live rounds from the accused. The approximate value of the seized firearms is estimated to be Rs 1 lakh, Mumbai Police said

Representative pic

In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Mumbai Police’s Unit-10 arrested two individuals in the Powai area for the alleged possession of firearms. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from the accused. The arrests were made following a well-coordinated operation based on reliable intelligence.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, September 28, was led by Mumbai Police Inspector Deepak Sawant. Acting on a tip-off that two individuals were attempting to sell illegal firearms in the Powai area, Sawant and his team laid a trap to apprehend the suspects. Both were caught for the possession of the firearms and ammunition.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Fulchand Kishwah, 18, and Amarkumar Badshah Nai, 23. The youth are residents of Murwara in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, they were planning to sell the illegal firearms in Powai.

The police confiscated two country-made pistols along with four live rounds. The approximate value of the seized firearms is estimated to be Rs 1 lakh. In addition, two mobile phones worth Rs 6,000 were also recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against the duo at Powai Police Station under the relevant section of the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act. The case has now been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.