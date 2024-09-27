Mumbai Police on high alert

Even as the police have been bolstering security in the city, all religious sites have been instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity

Mumbai police conducted a security drill in Crawford Market area on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai Police have bolstered security across the city in response to alerts from central agencies regarding potential terrorist threats. Enhanced security measures have been implemented at religious sites and other crowded locations. “We have been instructed to conduct security drills at places with significant crowds and religious sites. All Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are overseeing security in their respective areas,” said an officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police implemented a significant security exercise in the Crawford Market area, which experiences high foot traffic and is home to two major religious sites. The police officially stated that this was part of a security drill but did not disclose specific details. "Due to the upcoming festivals and elections, security drills are being conducted at Crawford Market and other locations throughout Mumbai," a senior officer said.

According to sources, all temples have been instructed to remain vigilant and as a precautionary measure report any suspicious activity starting from Friday afternoon. A senior city police officer visited a temple in Chembur to assess security arrangements and ensured that all three sides of the temple have been barricaded. "This is part of the security measures being implemented," said an officer with knowledge of the situation.

Additionally, a religious site in Matunga has been closed since the morning following a visit from police officials. According to sources, there is no specific information regarding the temples, however, necessary precautionary measures are being implemented.