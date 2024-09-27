In the early hours of Wednesday, the accused entered her parents' home, where the door had been left open, and threw an acid-like substance on the victim's face

The Malvani police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly throwing acid on his wife in the Madh Island locality. The victim, who had been living at her parents' house in Madh Island after separating from her husband, had married the accused in 2021 and initially lived with him in Nalasopara. However, due to ongoing disputes, she sought a divorce and returned to live with her parents.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the accused entered her parents' home, where the door had been left open, and threw an acid-like substance on the victim's face. He also stole the mobile phones of both the victim and her brother before fleeing the scene.

The woman is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital. The Malvani police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused while he was en route to Nashik.