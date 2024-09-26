Breaking News
Updated on: 26 September,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai has asked the panel to submit a report on the incident within three working days

Representative pic

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered a probe into the tragic death of a 45-year-old woman who had fallen into a storm water drain at Seepz area in Andheri (East) during the heavy rains that had lashed the city on Wednesday evening. A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The Municipal Commissioner has asked the panel to submit a report on the incident within three working days.  


Devidas Kshirsagar, the Deputy Commissioner of Circle 3, is the chairman of the high-level inquiry committee. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambawagh are the other two members of the committee.  


According to the civic body, the woman fell into the overflowing drain at 9.20 pm near gate no 8 of MIDC, Andheri East. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.


Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, BMC said.

As per an official statement the woman was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Mumbai and Thane received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening and several parts of the two cities were inundated. The local train services were affected and at least 14 incoming flights diverted to other cities.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, traffic and rail services resumed in Mumbai, a day after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, 

Wall of drain collapse, boulder crash reported from Thane

The wall of a drain collapsed near a housing society and a boulder crashed on a bypass after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday while speaking about Thane rain updates, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incidents which took place on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while speaking about Thane rain updates, reported PTI.

The disaster cell attended to 23 complaints during the period, of which nine were of waterlogging and three of tree fall, the official said, reported PTI.

After heavy showers on Wednesday, a portion of the wall of an overflowing drain, located in front a housing society in Srinagar locality, collapsed at around 8 pm, he said, reported PTI.

The wall's remaining portion was in a dangerous condition and hence, the incident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he said.

Thane city received 82.02 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

