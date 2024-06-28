Thane: Man injured as Railway safety wall collapses near station

The 60-by-20-foot wall collapsed near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route, and injured a 62-year-old man.

Safety wall collapsed near Thane railway station. Pic/RDMC

A portion of a railway safety wall collapsed near a platform at Thane station on Friday morning amid rain, reportedly injuring a 62-year-old man, civic officials said.

The 60-by-20-foot wall collapsed near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route.

As per the PTI report, the wall collapsed at around 11.45 a.m., said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The wall fell on a pedestrian who was passing by on an adjacent road, injuring him, he said.

The injured, identified as Narendra Koli (62), was rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said Tadvi, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel later cleared the debris, he said.

A part of gallery in Thane chawl collapses

Earlier, a civic official said two people were injured after some portion of a gallery of a two-storey Thane chawl collapsed on them in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 a.m., chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he told PTI.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, Tadvi told PTI.

Shop wall collapses in Thane

Civic officials said that a portion of a shop wall collapsed in Thane City shortly after midnight on Monday, reported news agency PTI.



Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI that no one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 12.15 a.m. in Lokmanya Nagar.



He said the "gala" (small shop) was empty when a portion of its wall collapsed into a drain adjacent to it, reported PTI.



Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared the debris from the drain, reported PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)