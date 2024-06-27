Two injured as part of gallery in Thane chawl collapses

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris

Representational Image

A civic official said two persons were injured after some portion of a gallery of a two-storey Thane chawl collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he told PTI.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, Tadvi told PTI.

"The incident left two rooms in the Thane chawl damaged. The tenement was vacated and the residents were shifted elsewhere. The remaining portion of the gallery was pulled down," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, a pathological laboratory was gutted in a major fire that broke out in a seven-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am on the third floor of the building located on Gokhale Road, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot along with three fire engines and doused the fire after two-and-a-half hours of efforts. The laboratory office along with its equipment, was gutted in the blaze," he told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)