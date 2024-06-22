The incident took place amid heavy rains on Friday night. The children who were injured were playing football in Gawand Baug ground nearby when the metal roof fell on them

Representational image/ File Pic

Thane: Condition of two of nine injured children serious after metal roof collapse on Friday

A metal roof on the terrace of a building fell in Thane injuring nine children, two of which have sustained serious injuried, reported PTI citing official on Saturday.

The incident took place amid heavy rains on Friday night. As per the PTI report, the children who were injured were playing football in Gawand Baug ground nearby when the metal roof fell on them, he said.

"Six of them are hospitalised. The condition of two of them is serious," he said.

Local MLA Pratap Sarnaik visited the spot and said all efforts will be taken to ensure proper treatment of the children.

Thane: Fire breaks out in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg; dousing operations underway

A fire broke out in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg in Maharashtra's Thane in the early hours of Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the fire in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg.

"No injuries have been reported so far," Thane Municipal Corporation said, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 17, a massive fire broke out in the Bhendi Bazaar region of Mumbai.

According to information from the fire brigade, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on June 17 afternoon, officials said, reported PTI.

An official said there was so far no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, the official told PTI.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, the official told PTI.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said.