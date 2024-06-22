Thane: Fire breaks out in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg; dousing operations underway

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the fire in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg

A fire broke out in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg in Maharashtra's Thane in the early hours of Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the fire in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg.

"No injuries have been reported so far," Thane Municipal Corporation said, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 17, a massive fire broke out in the Bhendi Bazaar region of Mumbai.

According to information from the fire brigade, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on June 17 afternoon, officials said, reported PTI.

An official said there was so far no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, the official told PTI.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, the official told PTI.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said.

In another incident, one person was injured after a fire broke in a drugs manufacturing unit in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district on June 17, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The blaze started at 2:30pm and was brought under control one-and-half hours later after two fire engines and several personnel were deployed, he said, reported PTI.

"One industrial worker received minor injuries and has been hospitalised. Cooling operations are underway at the site. The cause of the fire is not known. Some work was on at the unit when it erupted," the fire brigade official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)