Thai woman held for operating sex racket in Thane; three rescued

The official said that the arrest was made after they conducted a raid at a hotel on Friday night, during which the police also rescued three women from Thailand

An official on Saturday said that the police have arrested a woman from Thailand for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

"Based on a tip-off that a Thai woman was operating a prostitution racket and pushing women from her country into sex racket in Thane, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the police raided a hotel and nabbed her," DCP Shivraj Patil of the Crime Branch told PTI.

The three Thai women, who were rescued during the operation, were later sent to the Rescue Foundation at Poisar in Mumbai's Borivali, he said.

The police have registered a case against the arrested Thai woman under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official told PTI.

In another case, an official on Friday said police have cracked five cases of house-breaking in Thane district of Maharashtra with the arrest of a 25-year-old man, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Nooralam Jiaul Sheikh alias Noor Alam Punjab Sheikh, was arrested from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said, reported PTI.

"He was arrested following leads received during the probe in a theft case," senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Rabale station told PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 454 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft) in a case reported from Gotawali village on June 17, where gold and silver jewellery and idols worth Rs 2,68,250 were stolen from a house.

"The police probe team worked on leads based on the CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs and zeroed in on the accused, a mason by profession," the official said, reported PTI.

During his interrogation, the police recovered gold and silver jewellery and idols of deities, worth Rs 8,00,050 from his possession, he said, reported PTI.

The accused had earlier undergone imprisonment in a similar case registered at Chembur in Mumbai. Cases are also pending against him with Borivali and Bandra police stations, he said, adding that further probe into the crime was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)