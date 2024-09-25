The Andheri Subway was later opened for traffic after around 35 minutes at around 3:16 pm, sources said

The flooded Andheri Subway on Wednesday

The Andheri Subway in western suburbs of the city was closed for traffic after Mumbai rains on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

The subway was later opened for traffic after around 35 minutes at around 3:16 pm, sources said.

Mumbai has been witnessing rains after a brief dry spell.

The city and its suburbs witnessed showers that began on Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, the climate was breezy as the skies were overcast and it drizzled in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather update, forecasted moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

The weather agency has forecast "thunderstorms accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

The Met Department further stated that there's a possibility of "very heavy rainfall at isolated places towards night and early morning."

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Wednesday and a red alert for Raigad and Pune districts for Wednesday, the officials said.

Earlier, the IMD had on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places" for the city in its latest Mumbai weather update.

The rains are likely to subside by Friday and Saturday, IMD stated in its latest Mumbai weather update, and issued green alert for the city for the weekend.

Thane and Palghar districts have also received yellow alert, IMD has predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" for the two districts in its latest weather update.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 29 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said a high tide hit the coast at 5.28 am, reaching a height of 3.53 metres, while another high tide is expected at 5.03 pm of height 2.91 metres. Meanwhile, one low tide is expected at 12.12 pm lowering to 2.38 meters. BMC said another low tide of 1.69 meters is expected at 11.56 pm.