Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas," the IMD stated in a release

Mumbai on Wednesday evening witnessed heavy rains. Pic/Ashish Rane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad on Wednesday until 8:30 am the next day (Thursday morning).

KS Hosalkar, a scientist at IMD, tweeted, "There is a possibility of moderate to intense intermittent rainfall over the next three to four hours at many locations within these regions," referring to Mumbai and its neighboring areas, including Pune and Satara.

25 Sep, Mumbai Thane Papghar Raigad, Pune & parts of Satara almost overcast as seen in the latest satellite obs at 6.30 pm.

Possibility of mod to intense intermittent spells during next 3,4 hrs at many places over these regions.

Watch fir imd alerts. pic.twitter.com/CsFgI8M4wJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 25, 2024

By 7:30 pm, the city was already experiencing heavy rainfall. Bhandup, Mulund, and the Andheri subway were also reported waterlogged, causing traffic disruptions.

Pune also has been inundated with heavy rains since Tuesday, leading to water-logging in several areas.

In addition to the IMD, private weather observers warned of very heavy rains in Mumbai. In a post on their X handle, they stated, "High alert for Mumbai City & Mumbai Suburban! Travel disruptions are likely. Rain bands are currently widespread across Mumbai and will result in significant rainfall. We advise people to stay indoors. Stay safe, Mumbaikars. (SIC)"

The city has been experiencing rainfall for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday morning, IMD’s Santacruz station recorded 74 mm of rain, while Colaba station registered 41 mm of rainfall.