Heavy rains in Pune Red alert in entire district water from Khadakwasla released into Mutha river

Heavy rains in Pune: Red alert in entire district; water from Khadakwasla released into Mutha river

Updated on: 25 September,2024 05:29 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The authorities have released water from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river amid heavy rains in Pune. Last month, the Army was roped in to help with the rescue operations after some areas in the city were inundated

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours. A red alert has been issued for the entire district on Wednesday, September 25, as the weather bureau predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for the next 24 hours. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to take the necessary precautions amid the heavy rainfall.  





Meanwhile, the civic body has released water from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Last month, Indian Army personnel had been deployed in the district after a residential area in Pune was inundated amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam.

People staying in the danger zones near rivers and dams had been moved to safer locations following directions from the Chief Minister's Office.

 

