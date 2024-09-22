The incident took place at a flat in a 30-year-old building in Thane on Sunday, an official said

The plaster collapse. Pic/RDMC

A five-year-old girl was killed and three of her family members suffered injuries after a chunk of ceiling plaster collapsed on them in their house in Maharashtra's Thane district, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at a flat in a 30-year-old building in Thane on Sunday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 8 am in their ground floor home at the 6-storey Jeevan Baug building in the Mumbra area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), according to the PTI.

The victims were in their kitchen when a large piece of concrete fell on them, he said.

Uneja Sheikh (5), Umar Sheikh (23), Muskan Sheikh (21) and one-year-old Izan Sheikh sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Uneja dead.

The others are being treated, he said.

The three-decade-old building has 20 apartments and six shops. It has been classified as a dangerous building (C2B category) and had been issued a notice to carry out repairs.

The building was evacuated and sealed after the accident, said Tadvi.

In an another incident, three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Sunday.

Traffic on the busy highway was affected for some time after the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Saturday, they said.

The three persons were travelling to Mumbra in Thane district from Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, Yasin Tadvi said.

The car suddenly caught fire when it was near a temple on the Eastern Express Highway at Teen Hath Naka here. Its occupants immediately jumped out to save their lives, he said.

No one was injured in the blaze which completely gutted the car, the official said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The fire was put out after about half-an-hour, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

