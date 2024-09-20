As employees of 16-floor Thane building trudge up the stairs day after blaze, fire chief Girish Zalke has a crucial preventive tip for building managers

Thane Fire Brigade officer Dinesh Patil at the spot of the blaze in the Dev Corpora building in Khopat, Thane, on Thursday. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Thane’s Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke on Thursday said that smoke generated by the fire that broke out on the 11th floor of the Dev Corpora building on Tuesday night spread rapidly as the high-rise’s exhaust system had been shut. He also stated that glass-facade buildings aren’t a problem as long as they have functional firefighting systems. Meanwhile, a fire officer said a short circuit could have been behind the blaze.

The spot where the blaze broke out in the Dev Corpora building, on Thursday

Due to the high-rise’s glass facade, smoke kept accumulating inside the 16-storey building. Asked why such a structure had been given fire permits, Zalke stated that glass-facade buildings aren’t dangerous as long as they have functional firefighting systems. “During the operation, we learnt that Dev Corpora’s exhaust system had been shut as the power supply was switched off. Ideally, these systems should be working around the clock,” said Zalke.

“When our team reached the spot, dense smoke had engulfed the upper storeys of the building. Using breathing apparatuses and a thermal camera, our team found the source of the fire. So much smoke had accumulated that we had to use 20 to 25 breathing apparatuses. There were a few objects on the staircase, but this was not a big issue,” he added.

Zalke said, “We rescued nine people before we started firefighting. Firemen broke the glass facade of the building. We also discharged smoke with the help of portable exhaust fans, which we carry with us.” As it was Anant Chaturdashi, most of the fire brigade staff were on immersion duty at the time of the incident. “I was on duty at Parsik Mahagat when I was informed about the fire. I asked another official to mobilise firemen to the spot while I made my way there. The investigation is underway we are trying to complete it quickly,” Zalke said.



Dinesh Patil, the Panchpakhadi fire station in-charge. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

According to the official, the Dev Corpora building was constructed around 2004. “It has a proper ventilation system, but we faced challenges as the exhaust was switched off. We turned it on as soon as we reached the spot,” he said.

Business as usual

Dinesh Patil, the Panchpakhadi fire station in-charge, was conducting a visual inspection of the spot, which was completely gutted, on Thursday. According to Patil, the fire could have originated from a switch box near the main entrance of the Jijau Foundation office and spread to a sofa beneath it. “It was the furniture that created the smoke, making it difficult to enter the office,” Patil said.

When this reporter visited the building, the power supply had been restored and all offices were abuzz with activity. Employees, however, were hesitant to speak about the issues they were facing. A member of the building’s management team said, “We have switched off the power supply of all elevators as water had entered the system. All offices are working as per their schedule.”



Girish Zalke, chief fire officer, Thane Fire Brigade

A person who works on the 12th floor said, “As the elevator is not working, we are taking the staircase.” Another individual, working in a private office below the 9th floor, said that only a few employees had come to the workplace while others, including senior citizens, were working from home. “We hope the elevator starts functioning again,” he said.

Requirements for a fire NOC

>> There should be smoke detectors and sprinklers in offices and lobbies

>> The building should have a fire prevention door on the staircase

>> One-third of the building should be openable

>> There should not be obstructions in the lobby or on the staircase

>> Commercial glass-facade buildings must have round-the-clock exhaust systems

>> There should be a separate water line for the firefighting system

>> There should be generators for fire elevators and equipment, and a high-capacity booster pump

Sept 17

Day the fire broke out