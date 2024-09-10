The firefighters and the civic staff promptly responded to the scene with one fire truck and one rescue vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, an official said

The fire brigade rushed to the spot following the blaze. Pic/RDMC

A fire broke out at a housing complex in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident took place at around 1:15 pm on Tuesday when a blaze broke out at some scrap materials stored near Wing A of the housing complex.

"The firefighters and the civic staff promptly responded to the scene with one fire truck and one rescue vehicle. No one was injured in the incident," an official said.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters around 1:30 pm and the situation is now under control, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 50-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 5 at 3:15 am, days later the man injured in the incident died during the treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, they said.

"A fire had broke out at Kyma Hotel, located in the Corporate Building, 1 G Block, BKC in Bandra East. The incident was reported by Kurla Bhabha Hospital," an official said.

The official added that the fire was caused by a blast in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner.

The incident took place during repair work on the 2nd floor podium of the hotel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to updates from an official of the BKC Police Station in western suburbs of Mumbai, the fire caused by the blast in the AC had resulted in two individuals suffering severe burn injuries, the BMC said.

One of the person injured in the incident was identified as Sujit Pal, 33, he is in critical condition with 80 per cent burns and the other person injured in the incident was identified as Taranath, 50, suffered 70 per cent burns and was declared dead by the doctors at 11:15 am on the same day, the civic body had said on Sunday.

"The fire has caused significant distress and the authorities are investigating the incident further," the official added.