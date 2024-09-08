Ganesh Visarjan 2024: 843 Lord Ganesha idols immersed till 3 pm, says BMC

BMC said that the immersion of Ganesha idols during the one and a half day Ganesh Visarjan 2024 upto 3:00 pm, a total of 843 idols had been immersed

An artificial pond set up by the BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon said that the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols during the one and a half day Ganesh Visarjan 2024 went off smoothly and peacefully. Up to 3 pm, a total of 843 idols had been immersed across various locations in the city.

Among the 843 idols those were immersed on Sunday till 3 pm include 21 sarvjanik (public) idols, 820 Gharguti (Household) idols and 2 Hartalika Idols. Out of these, 357 idols were immersed into artificial lakes, ensuring an environmentally-friendly option, the officials said.

"The immersion process so far was being conducted without any untoward incidents, and the authorities have reported a successful and peaceful conclusion to the one and a half day Ganesh festivities," an official said.

He said that in all until 3 pm 6 sarvjanik idols were immersed in artificial lakes. Apart from these, Gharguti idols those were immersed in artificial lakes were around 349 and 2 Hartalika idols were immersed in artificial lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare.

Families, including children and elderly members, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved god home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport.

Traditional 'dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began in the morning.

Many mandals - groups that celebrate the festival in public places - brought in their Ganesh idols with grand processions in the last few days.

The idols will be installed at homes and in pandals with rituals.

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024.

As many as 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets, an official said.

More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the festival.

Authorities received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals, and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as of Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Tthe BMC has asked people to be on guard against stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganesh festival idol immersions.

Hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea.

Harmful fish that can bite Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in large numbers in 'trial netting' conducted by the Maharashtra government's Fisheries Department, a BMC release said.

The trial netting was done off the coast at Girgaon and Dadar and fish like Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jelly Fish, Ghoda Masa, Chhote Ravas etc were found along with jellyfish and stingrays, it said.

Citizens should take precautions during Ganpati immersion, the BMC said.