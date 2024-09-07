Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, started today and will conclude on Ananta Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are bringing idols into their homes and visiting pandals for the festivities.

CM Shinde with his family/ X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family, performed the 'Aarti' on Ganesh Chaturthi, offering prayers and wishing for the prosperity and happiness of the people.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Shinde said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi...The state government has taken several decisions for the development of the public of Maharashtra...The youth will get more employment opportunities...Various schemes have been implemented to empower women."

Shinde added, "Ganeshotsav has begun in Maharashtra, and idols are being installed with great devotion. We should all pray to Ganpati Bappa wholeheartedly. I also hope that farmers have a joyful year. This time, we’ve had good rainfall, and the state government is working hard to assist those affected by heavy rains."

He further emphasised the government’s focus on creating more employment opportunities for the youth and implementing schemes to empower women.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Uddhav, family visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also performed Ganesh puja and 'Aarti' at his residence, 'Jal Bhushan,' in Raj Bhavan. The governor was joined by his family and Raj Bhavan staff as part of the celebrations.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Festivities begin with fanfare

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, started today and will conclude on Ananta Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are bringing idols into their homes and visiting pandals for the festivities.

The first look of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol was revealed on Thursday, days before the festival. This idol, cared for by the Kambli family for over eight decades, is housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, established in 1934.

In Nagpur, celebrations at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi began with traditional prayers and 'Aarti'. This temple said to be 250 years old, is known for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.

With ANI inputs