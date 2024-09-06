The Khetwadicha Ganraj pandal has this year chosen to honor the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir with an impressive and detailed depiction

Khetwadicha Ganraj. Pic/Katyayani Kapoor

As Mumbai prepares for the grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, one of the city's most revered Ganpati pandals on Friday revealed its spectacular theme for this year. The Khetwadicha Ganraj, located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, unveiled its unique theme dedicated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Established in 1959, the Khetwadicha Ganraj pandal stands as one of Mumbai's oldest and most cherished Ganesh pandals. Known for its elaborate and artistic themes, the pandal attracts numerous devotees and visitors each year.

The pandal has this year chosen to honor the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir with an impressive and detailed depiction.

The choice of theme reflects both cultural and historical significance, capturing the essence of Ayodhya’s revered temple.

The Khetwadi is renowned for its festive spirit, with each lane hosting its own grand Ganpati idol. The 12th lane of Khetwadi, home to the Khetwadicha Ganraj. The area transforms into a vibrant hub of activity during Ganesh Chaturthi, with crowds flocking to witness the beautifully decorated idols and participate in various celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also made elaborate security and traffic arrangements across the city for the festival.

The police said that several senior police officials will be deputed across the crowded areas to maintain a secured festival celebrations in the city.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who have gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity.

The mandal is all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 in the traditional way, this year as well. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited pandals in Mumbai during the festival season, witnessing lakhs of devotees who offer prayers to their favourite deity.

The unveiling of the idol to the public comes two days before the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, which are set to begin on Saturday.

Every year, the mandal makes elaborate arrangements for the devotees who visit the Panday during the 10-days of the festival.