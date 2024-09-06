The BMC has issued an advisory for the citizens saying that harmful fish that can bite Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in large numbers in 'trial netting' conducted by Maharashtra government's Fisheries Department

Representational Pic/File/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to be on guard against stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganpati visarjan during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival.

The 10-day long Ganeshotsav 2024, during which hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian sea, is set to begin on Saturday, September 7.

According to the PTI, the BMC has issued an advisory for the citizens saying that harmful fish that can bite Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in large numbers in 'trial netting' conducted by Maharashtra government's Fisheries Department.

The trail netting were done off the coast at Girgaon and Dadar and fish like Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jelly Fish, Ghoda Masa, Chhote Ravas etc were found along with jellyfish and stingrays, , a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said, as per the PTI.

Citizens should take precaution during Ganpati immersion during the Ganesotsav, the BMC release said.

Immersions take place at regular intervals during the 10-day festival period, but the maximum, including the large 'sarvajanik' idols, will take place on September 17.

"Citizens should preferably carry out immersion of idols through lifeguards and other civic machinery deployed at Chowpatties or beaches. They must wear proper clothes, use gumboots to avoid fish bites, and strictly follow instructions given by the administration through public announcement systems at sea-fronts," the release said, as per the PTI.

"A stingray bite can cause a burning sensation on the skin, whereas the jellyfish bite causes itching. Hence, it is advised not to rub the fish bite injury as it might aggravate it. In case of being bitten, citizens must visit the nearest primary medical centre or hospital for first aid. Medical rooms have been readied at every beach in the city." it added.

Mumbai's coastline remains full of blue button jellyfish and stingray species between August and October and incidents of people getting bitten during Ganesh immersion have occurred in the past.

"Since Mumbai's coastline is among the protected ones and it doesn't have rapid currants, abundant plankton-like food is produced here for aquatic animals like jellyfish. As a result, stingrays and blue button jellyfish are found in sandy areas of the coastline," an official said, the news agency reported on Friday.