Horse knocks down man in Thane animal owner booked

Horse knocks down man in Thane; animal owner booked

Updated on: 10 September,2024 01:48 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Police have registered a case against a horse owner after the animal galloping at a high speed knocked down a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday

Representative pic

The police have registered a case against a horse owner after the animal galloped at a high speed and knocked down a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.


The victim, working in a powerloom unit, received serious injuries in the incident which took place in Bhiwandi area on Monday evening, they said.



He was riding his scooter when the horse, approaching towards him from the opposite direction, collided with the vehicle, an officer from Bhoiwada police station said. The man fell and suffered injuries owing to the impact, he added.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the horse owner under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) 125(a) and 125 (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others). 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

