Two men were killed and two others were injured after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred on the Mumbra-Panvel Road when the victims were heading towards Kalyan Phata on Saturday night, an official said.

The two-wheeler was speeding when it crashed into a road divider, killing two riders on the spot, he said, as per the PTI.

Two others riding pillion sustained minor injuries, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 106(2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway, the police official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car crashed into their bike in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 pm, at the new Lower Parel Bridge near Currey Road in Cental Mumbai when an electric car, traveling towards Senapati Bapat Road collided with a bike.

"The bike which was making a right turn at the Matulya Naka signal junction was hit by the vehicle leading to a fatal accident on Sunday," an official said.

The collision resulted in severe injuries to three individuals on the scooter who were later identified as Ayush Kailash Singh, 20, Shivam Kamlesh Singh, 22 and Vishal Prembahadur Singh, 21, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a scooter when a car dashed the vehicle. Passersby and police rushed the trio to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, he said.

All three injured in the accident are residents of Worli area in Mumbai.

"They were immediately rushed to Nair Hospital with the help of police vehicles and an ambulance. Ayush Singh was declared dead on arrival by doctors, while the other two are receiving treatment at the hospital," the official said.

The police said that the driver of the car who has been identified as Manish Chandrabhanu Singh, 25, a resident of Kurla has been detained by the police.

A case was registered against him at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)