The man, his son and a minor entered the hut of the 27-year-old woman and allegedly raped her in turns on September 6

A father-son duo were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman working in a brick kiln in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The man, his son and a minor entered the hut of the 27-year-old woman and allegedly raped her in turns on September 6, the Murbad Sub Divisional Police Officer Jagdish Shinde said, according to the PTI.

"The accused are father-in-law (50) and brother-in-law (22) of the victim. The juvenile has been detained. The victim's husband has also been detained. The victim is severely injured following the gangrape and is admitted in Thane civil hospital," he said, as per the PTI.

"She was hit and also attacked with a sickle. The victim's husband beat her up when she reported the incident to him. A case of gangrape and grievous assault under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. Thane Rural SP DS Swamy is personally supervising the probe," the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Chairperson of the government-appointed committee on tribal welfare Vivek Pandit also visited her in the hospital, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Bihar, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Jehanabad district, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

According to a complaint filed by the survivor's mother, the girl was playing outside her house in Supi in Tehta police station area on Saturday when the accused lured her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. He warned her against disclosing about the incident to anyone, a police statement said, according to the PTI.

"When the victim returned home following the incident, she told her mother about the matter, following which her mother approached the police and filed the complaint with the police," it said.

The police swiftly acted in the matter and based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested, an official said.

The police took the accused and the survivor to the district hospital for medical examination, it said, adding the matter is being further investigated.

(with PTI inputs)