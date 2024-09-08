The bike which was making a right turn at the Matulya Naka signal junction was hit by the vehicle leading to a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon, an official said

A man was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car crashed into their bike in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 pm, at the new Lower Parel Bridge near Currey Road in Cental Mumbai when an electric car, traveling towards Senapati Bapat Road collided with a bike.

"The bike which was making a right turn at the Matulya Naka signal junction was hit by the vehicle leading to a fatal accident on Sunday," an official said.

The collision resulted in severe injuries to three individuals on the scooter who were later identified as Ayush Kailash Singh, 20, Shivam Kamlesh Singh, 22 and Vishal Prembahadur Singh, 21, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a scooter when a car dashed the vehicle. Passersby and police rushed the trio to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, he said.

All three injured in the accident are residents of Worli area in Mumbai.

"They were immediately rushed to Nair Hospital with the help of police vehicles and an ambulance. Ayush Singh was declared dead on arrival by doctors, while the other two are receiving treatment at the hospital," the official said.

The police said that the driver of the car who has been identified as Manish Chandrabhanu Singh, 25, a resident of Kurla has been detained by the police.

A case was registered against him at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing, the police said.

He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway, an official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier on Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman died after a speeding car allegedly hit her in the Malad area of Mumbai.

According to the police, the driver ran over the woman and dragged her for some distance, leading to severe injuries. The accused driver took her to the hospital with others, where the doctors declared her dead.

The woman, identified as Shahana Kazi, was reportedly going home after attending a class when the car allegedly hit her late at night on Tuesday.