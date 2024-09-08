Maharashtra: 28-year-old UPSC aspirant ends life by jumping from 8th floor of building in Thane

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death and are further investigating the matter, an official said

A 28-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a building in Thane city of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday in Vartak Nagar area of Thane, the officials said.

The police found a 'suicide' note in the man's house wherein he apologised to his family members saying he could not fulfil everyone's high hopes and was finding it difficult to survive in this world, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said, according to the PTI.

The official said that according to the man's friends, he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step, as per the PTI.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes, I loved them and nobody is responsible for my death," the PTI reported on Sunday.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

Maharashtra: Civic body starts control room to improve safety of students in schools

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has launched a new 'Central School Control Room' to bolster the safety of students by monitoring CCTV footage across the civic schools, officials said, the PTI reported on Saturday.

The move comes after two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by a male attendant in the washroom of a school in Badlapur area of the district last month.

The facility, located at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Mira Bhayander area, is designed to monitor CCTV footage across municipal schools to enhance student safety, a civic release said on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said the control room, which can monitor nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, is equipped with advanced technology and a UPS generator backup. It will oversee footage from 200 cameras installed in 36 municipal schools with approximately 10,000 students.

The control room promises to address security concerns proactively and provide a secure learning environment for students, parents and school staff.

Initially focusing on municipal schools, the initiative plans to include private institutions in the future, the release said, the PTI reported.

