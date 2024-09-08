According to BMC, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, has spearheaded the efforts to ensure a seamless experience for the public

Pic/BMC

Amid ongoing Ganeshotsav 2024 celebrations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up its preparations to ensure the smooth and safe immersion of Lord Ganesha idols across the city. This year, the BMC has introduced various additional facilities and resources to accommodate the massive influx of devotees expected on this auspicious day.

Extensive preparations for idol immersion during Ganeshotsav 2024

According to BMC, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, has spearheaded the efforts to ensure a seamless experience for the public during Ganeshotsav 2024. Over 12,000 BMC officials and employees have been mobilised, working across 71 control rooms strategically set up to monitor and manage the proceedings. These facilities will support 69 natural immersion sites and 204 artificial sites that have been designated across Mumbai for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale said that preparations have been underway for the past two months to accommodate both domestic and public Ganesh idol immersions. Special arrangements, including 478 steel plates at Girgaon Chowpatty, have been laid out to prevent vehicles from getting stuck in the sand. In addition, 43 German rafts have been arranged for the smooth immersion of smaller Ganesh idols.

Enhanced safety measures

To ensure the safety of devotees, the BMC has deployed 48 motorboats and stationed 761 lifeguards at major immersion sites. The administration has also taken steps to manage the environmental impact of the festival, with 274 Nirmalya collection vehicles and 163 Nirmalya urns positioned across immersion sites to collect offerings before idols are immersed, the civic body said.

At Girgaon Chowpatty, where large crowds are expected, the BMC has set up 66 observation towers, and 72 reception rooms, and has deployed 67 ambulances and 75 first-aid centres to handle any medical emergencies. The health and safety of the devotees remain a top priority, the civic body said.

Efficient lighting and sanitation facilities

For better visibility during nighttime immersions, approximately 1,097 floodlights and 27 searchlights have been installed, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). For the convenience of devotees, 127 mobile toilets have been set up near popular immersion sites. Furthermore, trained firefighting personnel and vehicles will be stationed to deal with any emergencies, the civic body said.

Technological support with QR codes for artificial ponds

To make this year’s Ganeshotsav more eco-friendly, the BMC has introduced a QR code system that provides real-time information about artificial ponds. Devotees can scan the QR code to access the location and directions to nearby artificial immersion sites via Google Maps, making it easier to opt for environmentally conscious immersion options, the BMC said.

BMC's appeal for responsible celebrations

As Anant Chaturdashi approaches, the BMC and Mumbai Police have issued a joint appeal to the public. Citizens are urged to maintain cleanliness, sanctity, and order at all immersion sites. Devotees are reminded to stay vigilant, especially in crowded areas, and follow all instructions provided by authorities to ensure a peaceful and harmonious conclusion to the festivities, the civic body said.

With these measures in place, the BMC aims to provide a safe, organised, and eco-friendly environment for the grand culmination of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav 2024.

BMC urges caution during high and low tides on Anant Chaturdashi 2024

As Mumbai prepares for the grand Ganesh idol immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, September 17, 2024, the BMC has issued important warnings regarding tide timings and safety precautions. Devotees visiting the city's beaches, especially Chowpatty, are advised to stay alert during high and low tides, the civic body said.

Tide Timings for September 17 and 18

On Anant Chaturdashi, September 17, the following tide changes will occur:

High tide: 4.54 meters at 11:14 am

Low tide: 0.86 meters at 5:22 pm

High tide: 4.39 meters at 11:34 pm

On September 18, the tides will be as follows:

Low tide: 0.48 meters at 5:27 am

High tide: 4.71 meters at 11:37 am

Low tide: 5:49 pm

The BMC has urged citizens to be cautious during both high and low tides, as the sea conditions can become unpredictable and dangerous during these times. "Those visiting immersion sites should be especially careful to avoid strong currents and overcrowded areas near the water," the civic body said.

Precautions against marine life encounters

From August to October, the Mumbai coastline sees an increase in the population of marine species like the Blue Button Jellyfish and Sting Rays, which can cause harm to beachgoers. The BMC has warned citizens to be cautious of potential fish bites during the immersion ceremonies.

In the event of a jellyfish or stingray bite, devotees are advised to seek immediate medical attention. To address such emergencies, a dedicated medical room has been set up at Chowpatty, and a '108 Ambulance' service will be available to provide prompt assistance, the civic body said.